Valdese, NC – Valdese to host weekend events in celebration of the Holiday Season.

The public is invited to join the Town of Valdese in their celebration of the Holidays with the Christmas in Valdese event on Friday, December 13th at 6pm at the Old Rock School. This event includes a special presentation of Christmas Carols by Valdese Elementary School students. “You do not want to miss the Christmas in Valdese event! Every year when the students from Valdese Elementary School sing at the Old Rock School, it sets the perfect tone for the Holiday Season,” states Morrissa Angi Community Affairs Director for the Town of Valdese. “School students have worked hard to create a special program for all to enjoy and we are excited to continue this special tradition for the Christmas Season,” Angi continues.

On Saturday, December 14th, the Town of Valdese Fire Department in partnership with the Community Affairs Department will host the Mingle with Kris Kringle event. The event will be held at the Old Rock School. Registrants will have a pancake breakfast with Kris Kringle during one of the three sessions being offered: 8:30am, 9:30am, & 10:30am. Children will enjoy visits with Kris Kringle, Becki the Balloon lady, visit with Sparky and a special treat bag along with their breakfast. Cost is $2 per person. Registration is available online or by visiting the Community Affairs office. The event will also include a raffle for Christmas toys from toddler riding toys, to basketballs, each attendee will have an opportunity to enter for whichever prize they want to take home.

After each of these events, be sure to stick around at the Old Rock School to catch Old Colony Players performance of A Christmas Story. Performances on December 13th and 14th will both begin at 7:30PM. For additional performance dates and to purchase tickets, please visit oldcolonyplayers.com or call 828-522-1150.

Valdese also invites everyone to come by “The Arrival” – the sculpture across from Valdese Town Hall on Massel Avenue on Tuesday, December 17th for a special caroling event from 6-7pm. Enjoy hot chocolate, visits with Santa and Ms. Claus along with a special presentation of Christmas Carols. The event is free and attendees are welcome between 6-7pm to enjoy the festivities.

For further information, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.