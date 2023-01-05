Charlotte, NC — The American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas needs your help in 2023 and asks you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.

Locally, across the region, more than 2,390 people volunteer with the Red Cross. These local volunteers are part of the almost 300,000 people across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year and deliver more than 6.4 million blood products to hospital patients in need. Volunteers also help train more than 4.6 million people in Red Cross lifesaving skills; help provide nearly 550,000 services to military members, veterans and their families; and to reconnect almost 9,000 families separated by war or disaster around the world.

Volunteering is good for you and our community. The top five benefits of resolving to volunteer in 2023 include:

Meeting new people. Our volunteers are amazing individuals with diverse backgrounds that are inspired to give back, just like you.

Learning new skills. Red Cross volunteer positions include free training and provide an opportunity to experience new adventures.

Being part of something larger. Become a vital part of the Red Cross and our mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering.

Making a difference in someone’s life. Whether you are helping a family that just had a home fire or supporting the collection of lifesaving blood, your impact is real.

Staying active. Many volunteer roles require physical activity which is great for your overall health.

Here are just a few of the positions we need help filling (more information available at the links shown below):

Blood Donor Ambassadors engage with blood donors at blood drives by greeting, registering, answering questions, providing information and supporting them through the recovery process at the refreshments table.

Transportation Specialists help deliver blood from our facilities to local hospitals by choosing regular routes, stand-by emergency deliveries or both.

Disaster Action Team Members sign up for on-call shifts as part of a team to help provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, ensuring that your neighbors have access to resources for necessities such food, shelter and clothing.

Service to the Armed Forces Clinic Volunteer help enhance the morale of patients by providing direct and indirect assistance to patient care activities in military treatment clinics.

Training is free, but the hope you provide as a Red Cross volunteer is priceless. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started.