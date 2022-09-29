Hickory – Get ready for an out of this world story + tinker time perfect for families wanting to read, tinker, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math). We’ll hatch aliens, catapult candy pumpkins, and more in this HallowedSTEAM tinker time. Recommended for ages 5+.

Tinker Tales: HallowedSTEAM will be at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, October 6, 4-5pm and at Ridgeview Branch Library on Friday, October 21, at 11am.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 1st Street SW, Hickory, NC 28602. Please check the library’s calendar for a full list of events at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/2022-10/

All library programs are free and open to the public.