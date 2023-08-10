Hickory – Starting August 15, regular Hickory City Council meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

Hickory City Council voted to change the meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. to improve convenience and better meet the needs of citizens and staff attending the meetings.

City Council meetings are open to the public and take place in the Council Chambers at the Julian G. Whitener Municipal Building at 76 North Center Street in downtown Hickory.

Agendas and minutes for Hickory City Council meetings are available on the City of Hickory’s website. Video recordings of the meetings are posted the following day on the City of Hickory’s YouTube channel (@CityofHickory).

For more information about the Hickory City Council, visit www.hickorync.gov/city-council.