Hickory – Hickory Music Factory announces that tickets are on sale now for the Hickory Music Factory’s 1940s Christmas Radio Hour at the Drendel Auditorium December 10th & 11th. The live performance will feature Maria Howell, the Hickory Jazz Orchestra, Russ Wilson, Liam Bailey, and guests.

The show revives the spirit of the 1940s when families gathered round the radio for news and entertainment. In our digital age, the chance to experience a live radio show is rare, unique and inventive, and is a perfect way to recapture a bygone era around the holidays. The show is an interactive experience and audience members are encouraged to dress in period attire for added fun. In a world of instant gratification and speed, the 1940s Christmas Radio Hour encourages people to slow down and enjoy the season.

General admission tickets are $25, VIP tickets are $50 (includes preferred seating, a special pre-show VIP area with drinks and light Hors d’oeuvres), and group tickets (6) are $125. Show times are, 7pm Friday December 10th, and 2pm and 7pm on Saturday December 11th.

Tickets can be purchased online at hickorymusicfactory.com or at the door the day of the event. For more information, contact (828)-308-5659 or email contact@hickorymusicfactory.com