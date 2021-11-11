Hickory – The Jingle Bell BASH (Benefitting Arts, Science and History) is our annual fundraising event. Each $125 ticket admits two, includes complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks, offerings from area caterers, a silent auction featuring original works of art from local artists and the chance to win cash prizes! Grand Prize $10,000, 1st runner-up $1,500, and 2nd runner-up $1,000!

This years event will be on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Lake Hickory Country Club located at 430 17th Avenue NW, Hickory NC, 28601. Doors will open at 5:30pm.

The United Arts Council nets approximately $30,000 from the event which helps with our operating costs and grants to the community. Proceeds from our Silent Auction go to area artists for innovative new projects.

As of today, this event will be held in person at Lake Hickory Country Club, but we will be monitoring Covid trends and following local guidelines.

Please call 828-324-4906 ext. 304 OR visit https://bit.ly/2Z23Aly to purchase your JBB admission ticket and 50/50 raffle tickets.

If you would like to register in advance for the Silent Auction, click the Register button at the top of the page. The Silent Auction will open on 11/29/21at 12PM.

Note: Once you have completed your online purchase through PayPal, you will be redirected to the BiddingOwl ticket page with a confirmation number at the top of the page. You will also receive an email from BiddingOwl with all of your purchase information, a confirmation from Paypal, and your credit card transaction will appear on your statement as PAYPAL *UNITEDARTSC.

Additionally, you will receive an email from the UAC with your admission ticket number and ticket numbers for any raffle tickets you may have purchased.