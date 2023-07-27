Hickory – Do you love craft beer, great food, and have a passion for helping homeless animals? Then Barkin’ Under The Moon is one event you do not want to miss! Held on Sunday, September 24 in the heart of downtown Hickory at Crescent Moon Cafe this one-of-a-kind event features a special selection of craft beer, some you won’t find anywhere else.

Your admission includes unlimited samples of craft beer, cider and wine, a collectable tasting glass, awesome food from the culinary team at Crescent, and access to unique silent auction items. All proceeds from Barkin’ go directly to helping the homeless animals at Humane Society of Catawba County. Drop in anytime from 4-8pm. This is a casual event. Must be 21+ to attend.

Crescent Moon Cafe located at 256 1st Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601. For tickets visit: https://tinyurl.com/4at692ec to purchase tickets online.