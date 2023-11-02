Newton, NC – Elf The Musical is based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. After facing the reality that he is actually a human, Buddy sets out to win over his family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with high-energy music and a heart-felt message, this show has become a modern-day holiday classic!

Book by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin / Music by Matthew Sklar / Lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

The show is being directed by Bill Morgan. Elf The Musical runs November 17 – December 3.

You can order online tickets at https://www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/tickets/. If you wish to call The Green Room to order your tickets over the phone, call (828) 464-6128 between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm starting on the specified date above. With the exception of Benefactor day, the Box Office is open Wednesdays – Fridays from 10 am to 5 pm. (Offices are closed on Mondays.)