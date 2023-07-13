Statesville, NC – Tickets are now on sale for Rescue Ranch’s Boots, Buckles & Bourbon presented by Outback Steakhouse dinner taking place Saturday, August 26 from 7-10 p.m. Hosted at The Preserve at Southern Distilling Company in Statesville, tickets are $150 and include dinner, drinks, live music, silent auction, raffles, animal meet and greets and more and can be purchased at rescueranch.com.

‘We’re excited to host our annual fundraising dinner at The Preserve at Southern Distilling Company, a new venue, this summer,” said Krissie Newman Rescue Ranch co-founder. “This event is always a fun night out with friends in your favorite cowboy boots and hats all while benefiting the Ranch’s mission of responsible pet ownership.”

All proceeds from the dinner benefit Rescue Ranch’s mission. The nonprofit animal welfare organization promotes respect for all animals through education; is committed to agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation; and facilitates rehabilitation, rescue and responsible pet ownership in order to enhance the human-animal bond.

In addition to dinner, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about how Rescue Ranch’s mission and programs incorporate and impact the local community.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on Boots, Buckles & Bourbon or Rescue Ranch visit, rescueranch.com, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.