New to Theaters:

Malignant (2021) The latest thriller from James Wan (Insidious, The Conjuring 1 and 2) concerns a woman who’s horrified to discover her nightmares are becoming reality. Annabelle Wallis stars.

New to Disc:

CBS DVD:

Magnum PI: Season 3 (2020-21) All sixteen episodes of the third season of the reboot have been issued in a four disc set. Extras include deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Seal Team: Season 4 (2020-21) The fourth season finds the Bravo team facing major challenges in this four disc set. Extras include commentary, featurettes and deleted scenes.

NCIS: New Orleans: The Complete Series (2014-2021) All 157 episodes of the hit CBS series come to DVD in a new 39 disc collection that also includes several featurettes which give further insight into the creation of show.

Kino:

Whirlybird (2021) Marika Gerrard and Bob Tur, a formerly married couple who pioneered the art of covering the news via helicopter, are at the center of this terrific new documentary. No Extras.

Arabesque (1965) Gregory Peck is an expert in decoding ancient texts whose life is turned upside when he runs afoul of some shady characters only to be aided in his quest by one the men’s mistress (Sophia Loren). Stanley Donen directs. Extras include a new commentary.

Film Movement:

Dead Pigs (2018) A defiant home owner and a pig farmer are just two of the characters whose lives intersect in this Chinese import. Extras include a bonus short film.

Arrow:

Death Screams (1982) David Nelson (The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet) directs this overlooked horror film with a NC setting concerning a knife wielding maniac terrorizing the guests at an annual small town carnival. Extras include commentary and a brand new making of doc.

Cold War Creatures: Four Films From Sam Katzman (1955-57) Four of the famed cult movie producer’s films have been culled together for this terrific set which boasts fresh transfers of the titles. Films included are Creature With the Atom Brain, The Giant Claw, The Werewolf and Zombies of Mora Tau. The set is chock full of extras including featurettes, commentaries, visual essays, booklet and trailers.

Scream Factory:

Alone in the Dark (1982) A power outage creates chaos when the inmates from an asylum escape to seek vengeance in this cult thriller starring Jack Palance, Donald Pleasance and Martin Landau. Extras on the new collector’s edition include new featurettes and commentary along with vintage extras.

Criterion:

Mona Lisa (1986) Bob Hoskins does what he did best as a loser who falls for a high class lady of the night in this thriller from director Neil Jordan. Extras include vintage commentary and featurettes along with a new conversation with the director and female lead, Cathy Tyson.

