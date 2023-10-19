Now in Theaters:

Killers of the Flower Moon (** ½) The latest from legendary director Martin Scorsese, an adaptation of David Grann’s book of the same name which dealt with a murder plot in the Osage nation just after WW I, is a surprising affair but not in a positive way. Surprising in that the filmmakers trademark hyperkinetic energy is largely in absentia throughout the film’s mammoth and unnecessary 206 minute run time, a decision that blunts the film’s intended effect and leaves the film’s narrative scattered all over the place (you know you’re in trouble when the murder investigation at the center of the film begins two hours in). Inside the three plus hour affair is a superb two-hour film begging to get its day in the sun. Unfortunately, what’s left are a few noteworthy performances, some solid technical contributions and an overall feeling of exhaustion at the film’s conclusion.

New to Streaming:

Fair Play (*** 1/2), now available to watch on Netflix, is exactly what is missing in theaters today. It’s the kind of film aimed at adults that used to turn up regularly and now rarely, if at all. It’s a quite compelling study of the ever-changing dynamics of a relationship and also a thriller of sorts set in the world of high finance. It works incredibly well on both levels and is likely to make my year end tops list. It’s a shame that movies like this fall under the radar whereas a short time ago it was the complete opposite. Highly recommended.

New to Disc:

The Legend of Boggy Creek (1972) The docu horror drive in classic detailing the attacks of a bigfoot type creature in the small town of Fouke, Arkansas comes to disc this week in a terrific new 4K restoration. Also included is never before seen outtakes. The film can be ordered here. https://www.legendofboggycreek.com/

Sony:

The Way We Were (1973) The classic romantic tale of two mismatched lovers starring Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford and featuring an Oscar winning title theme gets a new 4K issue this week. Included in the set is a brand-new extended cut which restores two critical scenes.

Arrow:

The Desperate Hours (1955) Humphrey Bogart stars in the classic home invasion film now getting a limited-edition Blu Ray release. Extras include new video essays and interviews.

Criterion:

Tod Browning’s Sideshow Shockers (1925-32) is a collection of three films from the cult horror director. Films included are Freaks, The Unknown and The Mystic. Extras include commentary, interviews and documentaries.

Kino:

The Best of Times (1986) The comedy pairing of Kurt Russell and Robin Williams as former opponents on the football field going for a rematch comes to Blu Ray along with the archival commentary.

Warner:

Barbie (2023) The recent blockbuster comes to 4K and Blu Ray this week with a few new bonus features.

Universal:

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023) A merchant ship contends with a vampire in this adaptation of a single chapter from Bram Stoker’s novel, Dracula. Extras include commentary, deleted scenes and featurettes.

Also being issued this week are a new 4K release of Smokey and the Bandit (1977) and the John Lennon documentary, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story (2023).

Film Movement:

Passion (2008) The debut feature from the director of the recent Oscar winner, Drive My Car, dealing with intersecting love stories, gets a first ever Blu Ray release. Extras include a new video essay.

Marcel Pagnol: 2 Film Collection (1990) Yves Robert directed these two adaptations of the memoirs of French novelist, Marcel Pagnol, now coming to Blu Ray for the first time. Extras include a video essay, 16-page booklet and a featurette.

The Night of the 12th (2022) is a French crime thriller that garnered seven Cesar Awards and is now getting a first ever disc release. Extras include a bonus short film.

Scream Factory:

The Blob (1988) The fondly remembered remake gets a 4K facelift this week from the label along with previously issued extras.

