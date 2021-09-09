New to Theaters:

Shang Chi (2021) The latest installment in the Marvel Universe franchise spins the tale of a Martial Arts Master being drawn into his past after he becomes entangled with a mysterious organization. Simu Liu stars.

Who You Think I Am (2019) In this thriller, Juliette Binoche stars as a fifty something seeking revenge on her former boyfriend by posing online as a much younger person, leading to all kinds of complications when she begins an online love affair with his best friend.

New to Streaming:

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James (2021) The short life and tumultuous times of singer/musician/producer Rick James is the subject of this absorbing new documentary.

New to Disc:

Universal:

The Thing (1982) John Carpenter’s well regarded remakes of the classic 50s sci fi film gets a 4K upgrade with this new edition that retains most of the extras included on the company’s previous release of the title.

The company is also issuing individual releases of two of the 4K titles from its recent Hitchcock box. These are Vertigo and Rear Window. Other Blu-Ray releases from the studio this week include State of the Union (1948), The Woody Woodpecker Screwball Collection (1941-72), Something in the Wind (1947), For the Love of Mary (1948) and Can’t Help Singing (1944).

Warner Brothers:

Zach Snyder’s Justice League (2021) Zach Snyder, the original director of the 2017 film, Justice League, finally got the chance to unleash his version of the film earlier this year. The 242-minute cut of the film is now being issued on 4K in North America for the first time. Extras include the Road to Justice League featurette.

Paramount:

Star Trek: Four-Movie Collection (1979-86) The first four theatrical films in the Star Trek cinematic franchise are getting a 4K upgrade with this new set that carries over the extras from previous editions in addition to the new film transfers. The set includes two cuts of the second film although the original film is presented in only the theatrical cut. A 4K restoration of director Robert Wise’s preferred version is on the way in the near future though. Regardless, the box is a must for fans of the series.

Other catalogue Blu Ray releases from the studio this week are Scream 2, Scream 3 and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Lightyear Entertainment:

Higher Ed (2001) The film debut of filmmaker Jean-Clade LaMarre is the tale of a 19-year-old former drug dealer posing as a college student in order to hide from his former boss. No Extras.

