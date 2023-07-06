Now in Theaters:

Past Lives (***) Debuting filmmaker Celine Strong directed and wrote this heart-rending tale of two childhood friends, now reunited 20 years later, and questioning the choices they’ve both made. The three leads, Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro, are quite a revelation in the film as well.

New to Streaming:

In the Company of Rose (***) Playwright and filmmaker James Lapine’s friendship with Rose Styron, the widow of celebrated author, William Styron (Sophie’s Choice), forms the basis of this moving and illuminating documentary. (Also available in select theaters)

New to Disc:

Universal:

Jaws 2 (1978) The second entry in the Jaws franchise, and the only other one in which original star Roy Scheider appeared, makes its 4K debut this week in a new edition that retains the bonus features from the previous Blu Ray release.

Arrow:

Fighting Back (1982) Lewis Teague (Alligator, Cujo) directs this revenge thriller about a Philly deli owner (Tom Skerritt) who decides to do something about the crime and decay in his neighborhood. Never released on any home video format besides VHS, this effective Dino De Laurentiis production makes its disc debut in a new Blu Ray edition, which includes two short docs and a booklet.

Paramount:

The Truman Show (1998) Jim Carrey is a man whose entire life has been a reality show in Peter Weir’s film from 25 summers ago, now getting its first ever 4K upgrade. Laura Linney and Ed Harris also star. There are multiple featurettes and deleted scenes among the extras.

The label is also reissuing Face Off (1998) and the 3rd and fourth installments of the Mission Impossible franchise this week as well.

Shout/Scream Factory:

Upgrade (2018) gets an upgrade this week in a new 4K UHD edition. Leigh Whannell (Insidious) directs this tale of a techie who loses his mobility and his wife in a vicious attack and uses his latest AI creation in order to get revenge. The new edition includes some new extras as well.

