Theaters, Streaming & Disc

Now in Theaters:

You Hurt My Feelings (***) The latest from the always dependable director-writer Nicole Holefcener is the tale of what happens to a couple when one of them, a published writer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) attempting a fiction follow-up to her acclaimed previous work of nonfiction, discovers that her husband secretly hates her newest work. There are the usual sharp observations about contemporary life you typically find in the filmmaker’s work and even if it doesn’t resonate as strongly as her last writer-director effort (Enough Said), there’s still enough to recommend seeing this one.

New to Streaming:

Being Mary Tyler Moore (*** ½) The icon of stage, television and screen gets her due in this insightful documentary that offers a warts and wall look at one of the biggest stars of the latter half of the 20th century. Featuring unprecedented access to the star’s personal archives, it’s an illuminating experience that, even at two hours, flies by at an amazing clip.

New to Disc:

Arrow:

The Last Starfighter (1984) The cult sci fi film from the 1980s about a video gamer being recruited by aliens to fight a real battle gets a 4K upgrade this week with all of the previous extras being ported over.

CBS DVD:

Bonanza: The Complete Series (1959-73) All fourteen seasons of the beloved series have been issued together for the first time in this handsome new boxed set that features 2 ½ hours of bonus features along with digitally remastered transfers of every episode.

MPI:

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet-Seasons 11 and 12 of the 1950/60s sitcom have been issued from the label with lovingly restored transfers for each episode.

Warner Brothers:

A Good Person (2023) An unspeakable tragedy brings together an older man (Morgan Freeman) and a young girl (Florence Pugh) in filmmaker Zach Braff’s first effort as writer-director in quite a while.

Criterion:

Thelma and Louise (1991) Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis star in Ridley Scott’s celebrated tale of women on the run now getting a 4K release along with new and archived extras.

Kino:

Joy House (1964) A con man (Alain Delon) on the run finds himself ensnared between a widow (Lola Albright) and her cousin (Jane Fonda) while he hides out at their home in this neo-noir from Rene Clement. Extras include a new commentary.

Night of the Hunter (1958) Robert Mitchum is unforgettable as the demented preacher terrorizing two children in actor Charles Laughton’s only attempt at directing a film which is now considered one of the great films of its decade. It’s finally getting a new 4K upgrade with some new extras including a commentary.

Shout/Scream Factory:

New releases from the label include Blu Ray releases of Trouble in Mind (1985) and The Morning After (1986) and 4K upgrades of The Haunting (1999) The People Under the Stairs (1991).

Warner Archive:

The Looney Tunes Collector’s Choice Volume 1 (1930-1969) This new set offers 20 uncut and beautifully restored animated shorts. Among the films included, many never before on disc, are Beanstalk Bunny, Greedy for Tweety, A Mouse Divided and Little Orphan Airedale.

Also being issued by the label this week are the classic actioner, King Solomon’s Mines (1950), the comedy, The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963), the fable, The Boy with Green Hair (1948), the animated film, Hey There! It’s Yogi Bear (1964) and the classic drama, Queen Christina (1933), which stars Greta Garbo. Many of these contain extras as well.

Paramount:

The Nutty Professor (1963) The influential Jerry Lewis comedy gets a 4K facelift this week in a new edition that contains a few new extras as well.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) Chris Pine leads the cast in the recent adaptation of the 1980s game that is now being issued in both Blu Ray and 4K editions. Deleted scenes and featurettes are among the hour bonus material.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in You Hurt My Feelings