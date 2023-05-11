Theaters, Streaming & Disc

Now in Theaters:

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3-The Marvel gang are back again in the long awaited third installment of the ongoing series. In this 2.5 hour opus, we get the backstory of the Racoon voiced by Bradley Cooper. We also get more existential fat to chew on as Quill (Chris Pratt) ponders a life without his squeeze, Gamora, since we all know that once a character is killed in the Marvel universe they never return. Meanwhile, in a novel twist never before attempted in a Marvel outing, Quill is also tasked with rallying his team to get their act together in order to save the universe. If nothing else, when you talk about originality and breaking new ground in film, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is a cinematic entry that’s sure to turn up in conversation for decades to come. Then again on second thought.

New to Disc:

Warner Brothers:

Superman I-IV: 5 Film Collection (1978-1987) All four of the Superman films featuring Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel finally get a 4K upgrade in this new set that includes 2 cuts of the second film along with the majority of the extras found in previous releases. The picture upgrades alone make this a solid purchase.

Criterion:

Branded to Kill (1967) The tale of a Yakuza, attempting to stay alive after botching a job and finding himself wanted for death, gets a 4K upgrade with multiple extras.

Kino:

The Sorrow and the Pity (1969) The Oscar nominated documentary recounting France under Nazi rule during WWII gets a first ever Blu Ray release along with a short documentary on its director.

Stone Cold (1991) Football fave turned actor, Bryan Bosworth, is a cop tangling with unruly bikers in this fondly remembered cult film from director Craig R. Baxley. Extras include new interviews and a new commentary.

The Experts (1989) John Travolta stars and Dave Thomas directs this comedic tale of two buddies whose attempts to open an adult club in Nebraska take a wrong turn. Extras include a director interview.

There’s No Tomorrow (1937) Max Ophuls directs this tale of a woman forced to become a dancer in order to support her son. Extras include a commentary.

Shout Factory:

The Tiger Cage Collection (1988-91) brings together all three of the Tiger Cage films starring Donny Yen, along with some new extras.

Arrow:

Hand of Death (1976) John Woo writes and directs and Jackie Chan stars in this tale of a blacksmith tasked with seeking vengeance in this previously hard to find martial arts entry now getting a new restoration and terrific bonus material including interviews, optional credits and commentary.

Universal:

Knock at the Cabin (2023) M. Night Shyamalan’s latest about four strangers attempting to stop an apocalyptic event makes its way to Blu Ray this week along with a few new featurettes.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com