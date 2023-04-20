Now in Theaters:

Renfield – The title character (Nicholas Hoult) ruminates on what his life would be like without his boss, who just happens to be Dracula (Nicolas Cage), in Universal’s latest attempt to bring back their monster franchise.

Beau is Afraid-Ari Aster, director of Midsommar and Hereditary, returns with a three hour (!) opus involving a mentally unstable man’s quest to visit his mother. Joaquin Phoenix, no stranger to portraying mentally unstable characters, stars.

New to Disc:

Criterion:

The Seventh Seal (1957) Legendary Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s revered and highly influential rumination on the search for life’s meaning gets a 4K upgrade in a new edition that retains previous extras but offers no new supplements.

Kino:

12 Angry Men (1957) Sidney Lumet’s beloved film adaptation of Reginald Rose’s television play gets a 4K facelift in a new set that also offers the 1997 remake on a bonus Blu-Ray and a new commentary and making of doc.

Serpico (1973) Another classic from director Sidney Lumet, the true life tale of a NYC cop blowing the whistle on his corrupt colleagues and featuring a terrific Al Pacino performance, gets the 4K treatment as well. The set includes such bonus material as a new commentary, featurettes and trailer.

Other releases this week from the label are the Fritz Lang directed comedy-drama, You and Me (1938), the film noir with a South American setting, Rio (1939) and the screwball comedy starring Irene Dunne, Lady in a Jam (1939). All of these contain new commentary tracks.

Scream Factory:

The Haunting of Julia (1977) Keir Dullea and Mia Farrow, having recently lost their daughter, are convinced they are being stalked by her spirit in this adaptation of Peter Straub’s novel now getting a 4K release for the first time ever. Extras include featurettes and director commentary.

Universal:

Marlowe (2023) Liam Neeson takes his turn portraying the iconic detective in the release from earlier in the year now getting a disc release. Also getting a disc release this week is the horror-comedy from February, Cocaine Bear (2023). Both contain a few new featurettes.

Warner Brothers:

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) The classic James Dean drama of youth rebellion gets a 4K makeover this week in a stunning remaster that also includes the extras found on previous editions of the title.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023) The title character finds himself approaching middle age with uncertainty after seeing his business go bust and realizing he’s too old to dance anymore. There are a few new featurettes on the Blu-Ray disc.

Paramount:

Up in Smoke (1978) The godfather of all stoner comedies gets a 45th Blu Ray reissue this week from the label. Also getting a reissue this week on Blu-Ray are Dreamgirls (2006) and The Fighter (2010).

Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in Renfield