New in Theaters:

The Super Mario Brothers Movie (Not Screened) Thirty years after a failed live action attempt to adapt the video game into a film, the franchise has been given another shot in a new computer animated film. Chris Pratt is one of the voices.

New to Streaming:

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (***) The former child model and actress gives a warts and all account of her life and times in this generally absorbing documentary. The film contains quite a wealth of never before seen footage and archival interviews alongside current observations by Shields. Those who grew up in the 70s through the 90s are likely to appreciate this one.

New to Disc:

Paramount:

Flashdance (1983) The box office winner about a welder by day who seeks out her dreams as a dancer by night has been given a 4K upgrade in a new edition that retains previous extras from the 2020 release.

Also getting first time Blu-Ray releases from the studio are Flashback (1990) The Sponge Bob Square Pants Movie (2004) and Bless the Child (2000).

Criterion:

The Fisher King (1991) Terry Gilliam’s Oscar winning tale of the relationship between a morning DJ (Jeff Bridges) and the homeless man (Robin Williams) he tries to help, makes the leap to 4K with a sparkling new transfer. No new extras but previous ones have been retained.

Kino:

Hell is for Heroes (1962) Steve McQueen and Bobby Darin star in this WW II actioner directed by Don Siegel getting its first ever Blu Ray release. Extras include a new commentary.

Also coming this week from the label are Blu-Ray editions of Man on the Train (2002), The Mississippi Gambler (1953) Starring Tyrone Power, Moment to Moment (1966) Starring Jean Seberg, The Truth about Spring (1965) Starring Haley Mills and They Came to Cordura (1959) Starring Gary Cooper. New commentaries are included on quite a few of these.

Arrow:

Heart of Dragon (1985) Jackie Chan, in this early career entry, is a cop tasked with taking care of his mentally challenged brother. He finds his life turned upside down when he is targeted for death and must stop at nothing to protect his brother. Extras include multiple cuts of the film, trailers and interviews.

Cohen Media:

Up, Down, Fragile (1995) Jacques Rivette directs this salute to 1930s Hollywood musicals which weaves the tale of three different women at critical moments in their lives. Extras include an audio commentary and the film’s trailer.

