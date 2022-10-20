Now in Theaters:

Halloween Ends (2022) The supposedly final word in the saga of mute stalk and slash killer, Michael Myers, has finally reached theaters. The only thing that one could possibly add would be the words ‘Thank God’ at the end of the film’s title. (Also streaming on Peacock).

New to Disc:

MVD:

No Escape (1994) Ray Liotta is a prisoner with a history of escaping who finds himself sent to a supposedly escape free prison and joins forces with his inmates in order to fend off outsiders. Extras include featurettes, photo gallery and the film’s trailer.

Arrow:

Two Witches (2021) Pierre Tsigaris wrote, directed, edited and composed the music for this supernatural horror outing centering around two women who encounter the witches of the film’s title in two very different scenarios. Extras include a commentary, interviews, trailer gallery and collectable booklet.

Gothic Fantastico: Four Italian Tales (1963) Four Italian horror entries made in the wake of Mario Bava’s explosion as a major horror director make their Blu Ray debut in this new set that includes such extras as video essays, commentaries and a collectable 80-page booklet. Films included are Lady Morgan’s Vengeance, The Blancheville Monster, The Third Eye and The Witch.

Scream/Shout Factory:

The Return of the Living Dead (1985) The fondly remembered cult classic returns in a spiffy new three-disc 4K UHD edition retaining all of the legacy extras found in previous editions along with the excellent new transfer.

Kino:

Tropic Thunder (2008) Ben Stiller’s summer comedy hit about a group of Hollywood stars attempting to make a war movie in the jungles of Vietnam gets a 4K upgrade this week in a two-disc edition that also includes the director’s cut of the film on a separate Blu Ray. There are multiple commentaries and featurettes included as well.

Happy Birthday to Me (1981) Melissa Sue Anderson and Glenn Ford star in this slasher film set against the backdrop of a prep school where the bodies are piling up in quick succession. Extras include a new commentary and interview.

The Eyes of Laura Mars (1978) John Carpenter penned this tale of a fashion photographer with the power to witness murders from the victim’s point of view. Extras include director commentary and making of featurette.

Werewolf of Washington (1973) Dean Stockwell is a politician who finds himself turning into the creature of the film’s title in this horror satire getting a new restoration and with a few bonus features as well.

Criterion:

New releases from the label this week include the Japanese horror film, Cure (1997), and the blend of folk horror and political commentary, La Llorona (2019). Both releases include multiple extras.

Paramount:

The Ring (2002) Gore Verbinski’s remake of the Japanese horror hit, a hit in its own right, gets a new steelbook release this week with all of the archival bonus features intact.

