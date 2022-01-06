Now in Theaters:

The Kings Man (2021) is the prequel to the Kingsman films from several years back. Here the origins of the organization are explored as the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) puts together the peace preservation organization after a threat of war in the early part of the 20th century. Matthew Vaughn returns as director.

New to Streaming:

Mr. A and Mr. M: The Story of A & M Records (2021) (***) From veteran producer Frank Marshall comes this new two-part documentary look at the famed record label that reigned supreme from the sixties through the nineties. Many of the careers of the label’s artists are covered in depth in this interesting slice of pop music history.

New to Disc:

Kino:

Rich and Strange (1931) Alfred Hitchcock directs this comedy about a couple who spend their inheritance traveling the world only to have their dreams fall apart in ways they could not have predicted. Extras include a new commentary and intro. Archival interview and the film’s trailer.

Shake Hands With the Devil (1959) Don Murray is an American med student studying abroad whose life is turned topsy turvy when he discovers his professor (James Cagney) leads a double life as an Army rebel. Michael Anderson directs. Extras include Don Murray interview and the film’s trailer.

Crime of the Century (1933) A hypnotist confesses to a murder that has yet to take place in this pre code drama starring Jean Hersholt.

Double Door (1934) Mary Morris reprises her role in this adaptation of the Broadway show about a controlling family matriarch. Extras include two new commentaries and trailers.

Golden Earrings (1947) Ray Milland is a British colonel attempting to steal Hitler’s poison gas formula. Marlene Dietrich co-stars. Extras include new commentary and the film’s trailer.

The Naked Ape (1973) Playboy founder Hugh Hefner produced this curio that’s billed as part satire, part docudrama and traces the evolution of sex via both animated and live action vignettes. Extras include the film’s trailer.

All My Sons (1948) Burt Lancaster is a returning war hero unaware of the surprise news from his father that awaits him upon his arrival in this drama from director Irving Reis and scripted by playwright Arthur Miller. Extras include a new commentary and trailers.

Disney:

Antlers (2021) Director Scott Cooper’s latest is a horror tale about a teacher who learns the horrifying secret about a student’s family. Jesse Plemmons stars.

