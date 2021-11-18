Now in theaters:

Belfast (2021) Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical look at his coming of age in Ireland during the late 1960s stars Judi Dench and Jamie Dornan.

Out of the Blue (1980) Dennis Hopper’s critically lauded third film as a director has been given a 4K restoration and will be rolling out in limited release in various theaters across the country.

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (2021) (***½) Director Robert Weide’s documentary is a fascinating look at the revered novelist and features a treasure trove of revealing details about his complicated subject.

New to Disc:

Criterion:

Mulholland Drive (2001) David Lynch’s Oscar nominated tale of an amnesiac piecing her life together is getting the 4K treatment in this new set which retains previous extras.

Once Upon a Time in China (1991-97) All five films in this landmark series from Hong Kong, starring Jet Li, are culled together in this set featuring interviews, documentary, deleted scenes and behind the scenes footage.

Warner Brothers:

Reminiscence (2021) Hugh Jackman is a private investigator who retrieves lost memories in this thriller. Extras include multiple featurettes.

Mad Max Anthology (1979-2015) All four films in the Mad Max series have been given a 4K upgrade along with previously issued extras.

Middle Earth 31 Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition (2001-2014) All six of Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth films have been given the deluxe 4K treatment while retaining previous extras in this new set.

Paramount:

Vanilla Sky (2001) Cameron Crowe’s second teaming with Tom Cruise, a tale of a book publisher whose life is coming apart, is being issued as part of the Paramount Presents line of titles and includes featurettes, commentary, gag reel and interviews.

Ragtime (1981) Milos Forman’s Oscar nominated adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s acclaimed novel has been issued as part of the Paramount Presents line of titles and also includes the never-before-seen workprint of the film as a bonus along with commentary and featurette.

It’s a Wonderful Life: 75th Anniversary Edition (1946) A new collectible deluxe edition of the holiday classic is being issued to celebrate the film’s anniversary.

Brady Bunch 2 Movie Collection (1995-96) The Brady Bunch Movie and A Very Brady Sequel finally get the Blu Ray treatment in this two-disc set.

Film Movement:

Curiosa (2019) is a documentary portrait of the 19th century French poet, Pierre Louys.

Wildland (2020) A seventeen-year-old girl begins to question how far she will go for her criminal family in this critically lauded debut from Jeanette Nordahl.

Kino:

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time (2021) The life and death of the largely forgotten 60s blues and folk singer is the subject of this acclaimed documentary from filmmakers Richard Peete and Robert Yapkowitz.

Also being issued by the company, along with new commentaries, are the two Charles Bronson films, Chato’s Land (1972) and Breakheart Pass (1975). Other releases this week from Kino are The Accused (1949) and The Night Has a Thousand Eyes (1948).

Warner Archive:

National Velvet (1948) Elizabeth Taylor is a girl determined to race her horse against all odds in this classic directed by Clarence Brown. Extras include the film’s trailer.

Some Came Running (1958) Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra’s first film appearance together, the tale of a WWII vet returning to his hometown, gets a Blu Ray upgrade along with a featurette and the film’s trailer.

Arrow:

Sailor Suit and Machine Gun (1981) A high schooler takes on the mob in this animated film from Japan. The set includes documentary and the film’s trailer.

Cohen Media Group:

The Deceivers (1988) Nicholas Meyer directed this adaptation of the John Masters novel which stars Pierce Brosnan as William Savage, who in 1825 disguises himself as an Indian to solve a series of murders. No Extras.

