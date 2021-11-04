Now in theaters:

Last Night in Soho (***) The latest from filmmaker Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) stars Thomasin Mckenzie as a 1960s obsessed fashion student living in London who finds herself physically linked with a strange woman from that long ago time. Wright dazzles with his command of the camera and overall sense of style, allowing us to forgive him for a final act that feels a bit more conventional than one might expect. Definitely worth a look.

Newly Streaming:

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (2021) (***) is a revealing portrait of the legendary actor and includes such interview subjects as Karloff’s daughter, Sarah, Peter Bogdanovich, Joe Dante, Roger Corman and John Landis.

Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini (2021) The special effects Maestro gets his due with this new documentary film from director Jason Baker.

New to Disc:

Paramount:

The Sheik (1921) Rudolph Valentino is the character of the film’s title, infatuated by an Englishwoman, in this silent classic celebrating its 100th anniversary as part of the Paramount Presents line of titles. Extras include a new featurette.

Severin:

An Angel for Satan (1966) Barbara Steele stars in this Italian horror thriller about a statue that brings harm to a small village in 19th century Italy. Extras include two commentaries, short film and interview.

Cohen Media Group:

Who You Think I Am (2019) Juliette Binoche is a fifty something woman, dumped by her much younger boyfriend, who begins an online affair with his friend after concocting a fake identity in this well-made drama. Extras include a making of featurette and trailers.

Kino:

Homebodies (1974) Senior citizens, threatened with eviction from their apartment building, concoct murderous schemes to prevent losing their home in this fun low budget horror film shot in Cincinatti. Extras include director commentary, producer interviews and trailers.

Other Kino releases this week include The Spider Woman Strikes Back (1946), The Mad Doctor (1940), The Secret of the Blue Room (1933) and The Mystery of Edwin Drood (1935).

CBS DVD:

MacGyver: The Complete Collection (1985-94) The entire seven seasons of the series has finally made its way to Blu Ray in this new 33-disc set.

Criterion:

La Strada (1961) Federico Fellini’s portrait of a circus strongman and his constant companion, the first winner of the Best Foreign Film prize, makes its Blu Ray debut with a sparkling new transfer. Extras include archival commentary, film introduction and two documentaries.

