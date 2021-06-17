Now in Theaters and also streaming:

In the Heights (2021) John Chu directs this film adaptation of the celebrated Lin Manuel Miranda musical about the lives and dreams of a group citizens in a Washington Heights, NY community.

New to Streaming:

The Misfits (2021) A band of modern day thieves led by Pierce Brosnan attempt to steal gold bars located underneath a prison in the latest from director Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2 and Cliffhanger).

New to Disc:

Film Movement:

Salvador Dali: In Search of Immortality (2021) is a nearly three hour documentary examining the life and art of the legendary artist. No extras.

Indie Pix:

Tina Barney: Social Studies (2005) The renowned art photographer attempts to capture on film the upper class society of Europe in this film directed by Jaci Judelson.

Paramount:

Last Train From Gun Hill (1959) John Sturges (The Great Escape) directs this western/suspense film in which a US Marshal (Kirk Douglas), in his attempts to apprehend his wife’s killer, must also contend with the suspect’s father (Anthony Quinn). Extras include a new featurette with Leonard Maltin and original trailers.

Warner Archive:

Guns for Saint Sebastian (1968) Anthony Quinn is a fugitive from the Mexican Army whose life intersects with another man (Charles Bronson) who has a secret of his own in this actioner. Extras include trailer and featurette.

The Ziegfeld Follies (1945) A who’s who of stars appear in this musical salute to the great Broadway producer of the film’s title. Fred Astaire, Lucille Ball, Fanny Brice, Judy Garland and Kathryn Grayson are a few of those who are on hand.

Warner:

Resurrection (2021) This adaptation of the book, A.D. The Bible Continues, examines what happens in the days between Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection. No Extras.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) The long awaited stand off between the two monsters of the title arrives in both Blu-Ray and 4K editions with a few extras including 10 featurettes and director commentary.

Kino:

Take This Job and Shove It (1981) Robert Hays and Barbara Hershey star in this adaptation of the hit country song of the late 1970s. Here a corporate man on the climb is sent back to his hometown in order to boost productivity at the local brewery. Extras include a trailer and image gallery.

Shout/Scream Factory:

Several horror outings from the early 1980s are being issued by the label this week. These include The Awakening (1980), which stars Charlton Heston as an archaeologist whose daughter is possessed by the spirit of an Egyptian Queen, and Sphynx (1981), an adaptation of the Robin Cook novel and starring Lesley Anne Down as an Egyptologist searching for a legendary tomb. Extras on both include the film’s trailer.

Sony:

The company is giving a 4K upgrade to several of their catalog titles. These titles are In the Line of Fire and The Last Action Hero (both 1993). All of the previous extras are being carried over.

Pierce Brosnan, Jamie Chung, and Nick Cannon in The Misfits

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Last Action Hero