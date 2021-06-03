New in Theaters:

A Quiet Place, Part 2 (2020) (***) The much anticipated continuation of the 2018 film is a solid follow-up that’s actually part prequel and part sequel. In the latter section, which accounts for the bulk of the film, Evelyn Abott (Emily Blunt) leads her family to new terrain and discovers that the creatures are not the only obstacles she’ll need to contend with in order to keep her family safe. Cillian Murphy turns up in a nice supporting role as a man she meets and befriends along the way. The film works best in its last half hour after a bit of a slow start, all of which leads to the inevitable open door for a third chapter.

New to Streaming:

1971-The Year That Music Changed Everything (2021) Though technically not a film, this eight part Apple TV series on the impact of music fifty years ago and the ongoing cultural changes it inspired, is certainly cinematic in its scope and worth a look. All eight parts are now available.

New to Disc:

Classic Flix:

The Little Rascals: The Classic Flix Restorations Volume 1 (1929-30) Eleven of the Our Gang comedies have been lovingly restored in this new set. The titles included are Small Talk, Railroadin’, Lazy Days, Boxing Gloves, Bouncing Babies, Moan and Groan Inc, Shivering Shakespeare, The First Seven Years, When the Wind Blows, Bear Shooters, A Tough Winter

Paramount:

Mommie Dearest (1981) Director Frank Perry’s adaptation of Christina Crawford’s best selling account of her alleged abuse at the hands of her mother, actress Joan Crawford (Faye Dunaway), is being reissued to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Extras on the disc release of this bona fide cult classic include featurettes, two commentaries (one by John Waters), trailer and photo gallery.

Lara Craft: Tomb Raider 2 Movie Collection (2001-2003) The cinematic adventures of the video game heroine (Angelina Jolie) of the film’s title have been bundled together and given a 4K upgrade in this new set. Previous extras have been ported over from the prior releases.

Also being released by the studio for the first time on Blu -Ray are Rat Race, In and Out, Eye for an Eye, Flesh and Bone, The Stepford Wives, Switchback and Better Luck Tomorrow.

Disney:

Several catalog titles from the Studio are making their way to Blu-Ray for the first time this week. These include Herbie Fully Loaded (2005), Ice Princess (2005), The Kid (2002) and The Pacifier (2003).

Kino:

Among the titles being issued by the company this week are Trackdown (1976), The Blue Lamp (1950), Who Done It (1956) and The Green Man (1956). Each of these contain trailers and/or commentaries.

Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place, Part 2