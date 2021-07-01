Now in theaters:

F9 (2021) (** ½) Twenty years after the original film rolled into the theaters, the ninth installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise has finally reached the theatrical finish line after a one-year delay. For the die-hard fans there’s much to get your engine revving but more casual observers will note that the series is starting to show its mileage. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson are among those returning along with new addition, John Cena. The plot toggles between the past and present and involves a device that can hack into computer weapons systems.

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It (2021) is a profile of the Puerto Rican dancer, singer and activist. Featuring new and archived footage and directed by Mariem Perez Riera.

New to Streaming:

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (2021) The late sister of actress Joan Collins and famous novelist in her own right gets her due in this new documentary premiering on CNN.

Lansky (2021) Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington star in this dramatization of the attempted capture of the legendary gangster, Meyer Lansky.

MVD Visual:

Mackintosh and T.J. (1975) Roy Rogers is a migrant cowboy mentoring a homeless young boy in this charming film directed by Marvin Chomsky. Extras include a cast reunion, commentary, on set footage and interview.

Arrow:

Major Dundee (1965) Sam Peckinpah’s civil war era western is being issued in a two disc set with two cuts of the film and a tremendous amount of extras which include commentaries, documentaries and a booklet.

Criterion:

Pickup on South Street (1953) Richard Widmark is a pickpocket who gets more than he bargained for when accidentally steals a strip of film containing government secrets. Sam Fuller directed the highly lauded film noir. Extras include new and archived interviews, radio adaptation, booklet and trailer.

Shout Factory:

Just a Gigolo (1978) David Bowie is the gigolo of the film’s title in this film set in WWI Berlin and featuring Marlene Dietrich in her final film role. Extras include a making of doc, commentary, booklet and trailer.

Warner Archive:

Madame Curie (1940) Greer Garson and Walter Pidgeon star in this biopic of the famous scientist and her student.

Warner Brothers:

Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) The perennial family favorite gets the 4K upgrade in this new edition which includes all of the previously issued extras.

Kino:

Bonneville (2006) Jessica Lange, Joan Allen and Kathy Bates are three friends who grow even closer during an American West road trip. Extras include trailers and featurette.

Poison (1991) Filmmaker Todd Haynes made his feature debut with this critically lauded and Sundance Grand Jury Prize winning anthology film of transgressive tales. Extras include new director intro, Sundance Q and A, archived interviews, booklet essay and a short film.

The company has also issued a large group of Mae West Titles. They include the following titles: Klondike Annie (1936), Goin’ to Town (1935), Every Day’s a Holiday (1937), Go West, Young Man (1936), Belle of the Nineties (1934). I’m No Angel (1933), She Done Him Wrong (1933), Night After Night (1932) and My Little Chickadee (1940).

