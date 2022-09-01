Valdese, NC – Valdese prepares to close another successful concert series, as they welcome beach/variety group The Tonez to the FFN stage on September 2nd at 7:00 P.M. After an impressive performance at the 46th annual Waldensian Festival, Valdese looks forward to hosting the popular group once again. The 2022 FFN Summer Concert Series debuted a new, permanent stage on Temple Field this season, as well as a talented lineup of local bands. The Tonez will certainly make the season finale one to remember.

Rising Star Cammy Award Recipient in 2020, The Tonez create a unique blend of beach music sure to fill the dance floor. Based out of Salisbury, North Carolina the group tours throughout the Carolina’s playing festivals, parties and special events while welcoming beach music lovers from near and far. The Tonez are an 8-piece band dedicated to keeping crowds on their feet dancing and enjoying live music. With a growing mix of Oldies, Motown, Rock & Roll, Country, Funk, R&B, and Beach music, The Tonez are flexible to make each show fit any situation. The combination of a three-time Cammy-nominated core with a high-powered horn section, the Tonez feature seven vocalists, and every note of every performance is totally live – no recorded tracks. The talent of The Tonez is created by the following members: Jonathan Treece, lead guitar/vocals, Laura Kepley, lead vocals, Bradley Swaringen, drums, Eric Morris, keyboard/lead vocals, Micah Eubanks, bass guitar/lead vocals, Jason Barker, saxophone/lead vocals, Ken Davis, Jr. trombone/vocals, and Johammee Romero, trumpet/vocals.

Concessions will be provided by the Valdese Pilot Club and a 50/50 raffle will be available for anyone who wants to try their luck at winning the lucky ticket! Enjoy fresh popcorn, snow cones, nachos, candy, cold drinks, ice cream, and chips while you listen to the music! Concert attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of the diverse restaurants in downtown Valdese. Families enjoy picking up takeout from one of the locally owned restaurants and spreading out a blanket for a picnic and enjoying lawn games such as Cornhole, Frisbee, or Connect Four.

For more information on Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.