Valdese, NC- Get ready to groove back to simpler times with The Super 60s! This crowd favorite will take the FFN Stage at Temple Field behind the Old Rock School on Friday, June 17th at 7:00 P.M. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy another fabulous Summer evening in Valdese!

“The Super 60s is comprised of professional musicians who have a deep respect for music from the musically-rich decade of the 1960s. Employing State of the Art sound and lights, they strive to not only reproduce the music, but also the atmosphere from this most influential decade.

You are truly transported back in time to those days when life was simpler and music was better. The Super 60s consists of members: Rick Gundersen: Lead Guitar/Lead Vocals, Steve Laughter: Bass Guitar, Vocals, Dean Landreth: Keyboards/Vocals, and Mike Whitts/Drums.” Morrissa Angi, Director of Community Affairs and Tourism for Valdese looks forward to another great performance by the group. “The Super 60s never fails to put on a fun show.” she states. “We appreciate seeing all ages enjoy this kind of music and can’t wait to welcome these talented guys back to the FFN stage!”

Concessions and a 50/50 raffle will be available at the concert, courtesy of local nonprofit, Rock School Arts Foundation. Enjoy fresh popcorn, hot nachos, chips/peanuts, candy, ice cream, snow cones, and cold drinks all for a great cause. Please visit rockschoolartgalleries.com for more information on summer camps and art workshops, as well as an exhibit schedule. Assorted lawn games such as Cornhole. Frisbee, and Connect Four are also available for families to enjoy. Attendees are also encouraged to make dinner plans or check out the wide variety if unique shopping downtown.

For a full lineup, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.

The Super 60s