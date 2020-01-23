The drama, The Song of Names, is the kind of film that can be admired for what it attempts to achieve even if it never quite gets there. Its heart is in the right place and you can feel the good intentions of all who were involved. Unfortunately, it never comes together in a satisfactory way, in spite of a few emotionally involving scenes and a truly moving finale that, almost but not quite, makes it worth the trip.

The film opens during WWII in Europe and focuses on brothers Martin and Dovidl. Dovidl is a gifted violinist, much admired by Martin. Hours before Dovidl is supposed to give a performance he vanishes. Decades later Martin encounters another gifted violinist whom he is convinced could only have learned his technique from Dovidl. This sends him on a quest to solve the mystery of what really happened to Dovidl.

The biggest problem with The Song of Names is the tediousness of it all. Director Francois Girard just doesn’t seem to have the ability to give the film the sense of excitement and urgency it needs. One thing can be said in its favor, though. At least the music is good.

The Song of Names is not currently playing in this area.

