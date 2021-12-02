Hickory – BUGSY MALONE, the musical comedy featuring an all youth cast, begins its eight performance run this Friday, December 3, at 7:30pm. Opening night tickets are just $12 for adults and $10 for students and youth age 18 and under. Visit hickorytheatre.org/box-office for tickets are call 828-328-2283.

Based on the hit 1976 film, starring a pre-teen Scott Baio and Jodi Foster, and featuring a catchy, swinging score by the incomparable Paul Williams, Bugsy Malone is good, clean, comedic fun!

Two gangs in a fictitious city populated only by children are in a rivalry of Capone-ian standards. Bugsy Malone, a one-time boxer, is thrust into the limelight when he becomes the last chance Fat Sam’s gang has of surviving but all Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey.

Performances of BUGSY MALONE will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, December 3-18 at 7:30 pm; Sunday, December 12 at 2:30 pm and Thursday, December 15 at 7:30 pm.

Opening night, December 3, features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth & students. Regular price tickets for all other performances, December 4-18, are $16 for adults and $10 for youth & students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org, or by phone at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are 12-5, Wednesday through Friday or one half hour before any performance.

Due to the continued rate of Covid-19 cases in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

The Hickory Community’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. BUGSY MALONE is produced by Alex Lee, Inc. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

PHOTO: Front row (l. to r.) Abigail Morrison, Ashlannde Christian, Quinn Mullis, Braiden Bell, Katie Grace DeHart; Back row (l. to r.) Kenna Walton, Mollie Johns, Gabriella Shell. Photo by Eric Seale.