Hickory – It’s Derby Party time! Don your most festive Derby attire and join us for an afternoon of entertainment with friends supporting the SALT Block Foundation. Dress to impress and enjoy a live viewing of the Derby on the big screen!

To be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 4:00 – 9:00 pm on the SALT Block North Lawn, the party features a cash bar with beer, wine, and a variety of flavored juleps, as well as Derby games, raffles, a best-dressed contest, music, a Southern-themed buffet and a live viewing of the race.

Advance tickets of $40 will be available through April 22. The ticket price will then go to $50 and can be purchased through May 6. All proceeds go to the SALT Block Foundation. This non-profit organization oversees the operation of the SALT Block. In addition, it provides occupancy costs for the residents: Catawba Science Center, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Museum of Art, United Arts Council, and Western Piedmont Symphony.

The SALT Block is located at 243 3rd Avenue Northeast, Hickory, NC 28601.