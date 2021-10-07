Valdese, NC – Old Colony Players presents The Rocky Horror Show live and under the stars at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre (401 Church Street NW, Valdese, NC). The show runs October 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 at 8:00pm. Seating area is first come first serve and opens at 7:30 and is limited due to Covid protocols.

Advance purchase of tickets is highly encouraged. On October 23 we will have the special benefit of ASL interpreters underwritten by the Morganton Humanist Alliance to benefit our ASL speaking population. This production is Rated R for explicit content and no one under 16 will be admitted without parental accompaniment.

Frequently asked questions: Can we dress up? Sure- why should the cast have all the fun?

Can we bring “props”? We will have a list of approved props on our website and Facebook page. We will also be selling “prop bags” for our audience with approved props ready for you.

It’s an outdoor amphitheatre. What happens if it rains? We get wet! (unless there is lightning.. then we have to reschedule.)

Do I bring my own chair? If you wish, but chairs are available.

Ticket prices: Adults: $16, Seniors $14, Students (including college with ID) $12 and special VIP tickets (only 10 per performance) on our “runway” sure to get into the action for $25.

For tickets, call Old Colony Players at (828) 522-1150 or log on to OldColonyPlayers.com

Our next production will be Elf, the Musical. Auditions will be held on October 10 and 11. For more information, check out our website at OldColonyPlayers.com.

Photo: Daniel Lung (Riff Raff), Andrew Turnbull (Dr. Frank n’ Furter), Brittany DeBerry (Magenta) and Abigail Taylor (Columbia) Credit: Rachel Wyatt.