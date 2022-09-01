Now in Theaters:

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) A group of affluent twentysomethings get more than expected when a Hurricane Party goes wrong. Halina Reijn directs.

New to Disc:

Scream/Shout Factory:

Cat People (1982) Paul Schrader’s hit and miss reimagining of Val Lewton’s horror classic of the 1940s gets the 4K UHD treatment this week in an attractive new edition that retains all of the extras from the label’s Blu Ray edition.

The Bionic Woman: The Complete Series (1976-78) All of the series’ episodes from its run are being issued on Blu Ray for the first time in an eighteen-disc set that retains previous extras while adding a few new ones as well.

Also newly released by the label is a special edition of A Walk in the Woods (2015) and a new Blu Ray edition of Space Truckers (1996).

Arrow:

The Running Out of Time Collection (1999-2001) is a new set pairing the two Hong Kong hits, Running Out of Time and its sequel. A terminally ill criminal mastermind takes on the Hong Kong Police Force in the original film while the inspector from the first film takes on an art forger in the sequel. The set is loaded with extras including commentaries, featurettes, trailers and more.

Also new from the label is a reissue of the Italian horror film collection, Giallo Essentials (1972-74).

Kino:

Summer Heat (1987) Lori Singer (Footloose) is an unhappy farm wife who finds herself drifting into an ill-advised affair in this film from writer-director Michie Gleason. Extras include a new commentary.

Mata Hari (1985) Sylvia Kristel is the renowned WW I spy is this loose retelling of her true-life story. Extras include a new commentary.

Criterion:

Faya Dayi (2021) Jessica Beshir’s acclaimed film, weaving several stories together in order to paint a portrait of youth in search of a better life in an economically depressed culture, gets a Blu Ray issue from the label this week in a new edition that includes several featurettes.

Photo: Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova in Bodies Bodies Bodies.