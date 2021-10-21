Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre will present three more performances of hit comedy PUFFS (OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC) by Matt Cox this weekend.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs… who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Performances of PUFFS are Fridays and Saturdays, October 22, 23, 29 & 30 at 7:30pm; Sunday, October 24 at 2:30pm and Thursday, October 28 at 7:30pm in the Jeffers Theatre. This play is rated PG-13.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for youth & students. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

Due to the rising number of cases of Covid-19 in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

PHOTO: Caleb Ernsberger as Cedric faces off against Sealebert the Dragon in the comedy PUFFS, continuing October 22-30 at the Hickory Community Theatre. For show times and tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283. (Photo by Ken Burns)