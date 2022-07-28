Hickory – Dive deep into your creativity and join the Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts under the sea, for an exciting look at the classic fairy tale, The Little Mermaid at the Ridgeview Branch Library on Saturday, July 30 at 2:00 p.m.

We will read excerpts from the original work, sing along with popular songs from the musical, and learn a short dance! Come make a splash with us!

Registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.