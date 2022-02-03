Newton, NC – The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe is based on C.S. Lewis’ classic work. It faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children. The children inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. The intense action features chases, duels, and escapes as the witch is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan. This story of love, faith, courage, and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life.

This production is directed by Bill Morgan. He is looking for actors ages 16+ for the main roles aside from the 4 children, who need to be ages 8+. The actors that are cast will be mostly adults. Parents and children would be great too. It is a great chance for a family to be involved together on stage! All ethnicities are welcome.

Auditions will be held on February 6 & 7 at 7:00 pm. You only need to attend one night of auditions. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. You must be available for all performances which are scheduled for April 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 2022. A producer’s night may also be scheduled. Please bring your list of rehearsal conflicts with you. You must be able to attend all of tech week rehearsals unless an exception is approved before being cast by the director.

All auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse, located at 10 South Main Avenue, Newton, NC 28658. Please enter at the lower level door at the back of the building (on South Ashe Avenue). Mark your calendars and plan to come and have some fun at auditions! If you have questions, please call The Green Room Theatre at (828)464-6583.