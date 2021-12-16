Belmont, NC – This holiday season, experience magic and whimsy among festive blooms and twinkling lights at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden’s Holidays at the Garden. The annual family-friendly exhibition runs until Jan. 2 with traditions and topiary displays, sparkling cherry trees and rolling lights across the Piedmont Prairie. Festivities also include wintertime tunes, food truck fare, holiday beverages and seasonal shopping.

Significant COVID-19 precautions remain in place at the Garden throughout the holidays. Entry times will be staggered to reduce crowding with 90-minute slots for enjoying the event. Advance tickets are required and available at dsbg.org. Holidays at the Garden is rain or shine with charm and cheer in abundance each day. Revive seasonal traditions with a holiday visit to Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden!

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden | 6500 South New Hope Road, Belmont, NC 28012 | (704) 525-3937 | www.dsbg.org.

Hours are Wednesday – Sunday: 5 pm – 9 pm. Tickets: Adults: $14.95 | Seniors 60+: $12.95 | Children Ages 2-12: $7.95 | Children Under Age 2 with Discounts for Garden Members | Advance tickets required.

Photo: Photo courtesy of Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.