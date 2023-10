Hickory – On November 4, 2023 at 10 AM at Player’s Ridge Golf Club the Hickory Elks P.E.R’s (Past Exulted Rulers) well hold a golf tournament to benefit their scholarship program.

Registration begins at 8:30 AM or pre register with Tracy Sipe before November 2nd. It will be a shotgun start, 4 player captains choice. $400.00 team entry fee. Awards and appetizers at golf course afterwards.

To sponsor a team or hole, please contact Tracy Sipe 704-200-3811.