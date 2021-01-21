Hickory – This weekend marks the closing of the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of the popular and heartwarming comedy, Exit Laughing by Paul Elliott. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm.

This production will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $18 for a single viewer and $30 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theatre’s website at hickorytheatre.org. Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by contacting the box office at 828-328-2283 or emailing christine@hickorytheatre.org.

The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Exit Laughing is produced by Catawba Women’s Center and Shurtape Technologies, LLC. A Cleaner World, Paramount Automotive, the City of Hickory, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, Sunbelt Xpress and Dr. George Clay, DDS are the sponsors of the 2020-2021 Season.