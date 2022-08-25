Newton, NC – Tickets for Hello, Dolly! Are on sale now. Bursting with humor, romance, and energetic dancing, Hello, Dolly! provides some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. Join us for this musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play The Matchmaker as we meet the romantic and comedic Dolly Gallagher-Levi, the turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things,” who is certain to thrill and entertain audiences of every generation.

The show is directed by Hannah Nuhfer, musically directed by Joey Nuhfer, and choreographed by Gina Duckworth & Holly Dagenhardt. The show is produced by Automated Machine Design.

There will be performances on September 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 2022. On Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30pm. On Sunday, performances will be at 3:00pm. Tickets are available online at https://thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesdays – Fridays from 10:00am to 5:00pm).

Ticket prices are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $14 for Students, & $8 for Children 12 and under. If you have questions about the show, please call 828-464-6583.

For more information about Hello, Dolly! or any of the other programs, please visit us on the web at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org.