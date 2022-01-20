Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre, Inc. is pleased to present our annual Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship and the Bob & Michele McCreary Scholarship. Applications are currently open with all requirements listed on our website. Please note, all applicants must be a graduating high school senior (from any high school or home school).

The Mary Catherine Shivers Scholarship is presented each year by The Green Room Community Theatre to one or more graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional aptitude in the theatre arts and plan to pursue a degree in the arts.

The Bob & Michele McCreary Scholarship is also given to a graduating senior who has been active in theatre arts, but this scholarship is based on leadership and community service and the recipient may be pursuing any major.

All completed applications must be submitted online to The Green Room Community Theatre by Friday, April 1, 2022. Following submission, The Green Room Community Theatre will work with the applicant to secure their recommendation letters and transcript by Sunday, May 1, 2022. The recipient will be anonymously selected by the Scholarship Committee, formed by members of the Board of Directors of The Green Room Community Theatre, Inc. Payment of the scholarship will be made to the recipient’s chosen institution upon admittance.

Please visit our website: www.thegreenroomtheatre.org (located under the Education tab). Please review the guidelines and rubrics for each scholarship carefully. Questions? Call our Education Director at 828-464-6583.