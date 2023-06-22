Newton, NC – Sign Up For Summer Camps NOW! Don’t wait too long to register as we expect them to fill up quickly!

Shakespeare Camp • July 17-21, 2023

Shakespeare Camp is back! We are blasting off into science fiction OUTER SPACE to explore and perform Shakespeare’s classic THE TEMPEST. Join us along with space explorers, aliens, mysterious planets, spaceships, rockets, and more as we seek to go where no camp has gone before using Shakespeare as our guide!

Register online at https://www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/2023-ssti/

Musical Theatre Camp • July 9-15, 2023

Musical Theatre Camp is back! After a successful inaugural summer, Musical Theatre camp will dive into the Pacific with FINDING NEMO JR! Join us for a week-long intensive to sharpen your singing, dancing, and acting. We will begin with a short orientation to meet the staff on Sunday, July 9th and finish with two public performances on Saturday, July 15th.

Register online at https://www.thegreenroomtheatre.org/2023-musical-theatre-camp/

The Green Room Community Theatre, Inc. is located at | 10 South Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658.