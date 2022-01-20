Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre’s production of THE COLOR PURPLE – THE MUSICAL, begins its 10 performance run this weekend, Friday and Saturday, January 21 and 22 at 7:30pm. The musical features a book by Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Williss and Stephen Bray.

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life.

Performances of THE COLOR PURPLE will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, January 21 through February 5, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., and Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Opening night, January 21 features reduced-price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth & students. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are 12-5, Wednesday through Friday, or one half-hour before any performance.

Due to the rising rate of Covid-19 cases in Catawba County HCT is now requiring that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.

Special Weather Statement for the weekend of Jan 21 and 22: as of Jan 18 there is a second winter storm forecast to impact this area on Friday, with snowfall possibly continuing through Saturday. Hickory Community Theatre staff are monitoring the forecast closely. In the event that cancellation of Friday’s or Saturday’s performances are required, the announcement will be made by Friday afternoon at hickorytheatre.org and through the HCT Facebook page.

The HCT’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. THE COLOR PURPLE is produced by the United Arts Council of Catawba County, in association with Shurtape Technologies, LLC. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Photo by John Koval.

PHOTO: (L-R) Lynn Crawford, Jordan Randall, Ray Christian Dickens and Raylen Christian in THE COLOR PURPLE, opening Friday, January 21, 2022, in the Jeffers Theatre at the Hickory Community Theatre. For tickets and information visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283. Photo by Eric Seale.