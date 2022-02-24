Hickory – Dr. Seuss’ beloved characters are springing off the page and into your local library! Don’t miss your chance to meet The Cat in the Hat and a few of his wacky friends as they bring Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat to life in their own special, silly way. Our furry feline friend will make two appearances at Hickory Public Library on Saturday, March 5th, at 11:00am and again at 2:00pm. Audience size is limited to 45 per show. Registration through the library’s website Events Calendar is required for each person attending the program.

This fun, interactive program features live actors, puppets, music, and audience participation. Stick around after the show for photos and even more silliness during a meet-and-greet.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.