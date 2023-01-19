Newton, NC – The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) is the first show to be performed in The Black Box Theatre since 2020. Three madcap actors in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. This irreverent, fast-paced romp presents all 37 of the Bard’s plays in just 97 minutes. The show is rated PG-13 for language and innuendos.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) is directed by Christian Underwood. The show is produced by Ken Wilkinson & Allen Wood.

Performances will be on January 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 2023. On Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30pm. On Sunday, performances will be at 3:00pm.

Tickets are available online at https://thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesdays – Fridays from 10:00am to 5:00pm). Ticket prices are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $14 for Students, & $8 for Children 12 and under. If you have questions about the show, please call 828-464-6583.

Photo: (Photo credits Ken Burns): L-R: Jared Wachsmuth & Bill Morgan.