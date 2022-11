Statesville, NC – Join us in Downtown Statesville on Saturday, November 5, 2022 for the Flow Automotive 19th Annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest from 10am to 5pm! The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30pm – 8:30pm!

We are excited to welcome you back to the Flow Automotive Pumpkin Fest this year! We’ve worked to attract some new vendors that we can’t wait for you to visit along with some old favorites that will be back. The festival layout includes: the Main Stage will be on S. Center Street; you will find kids performing on N. Meeting Street at the Community Stage; the Corks, Taps & Barrels Gardens can be found near the square on N. Center Street and by the Main Stage on S. Center St; the Kids Zone is located on to E. Broad Street and the Classic Car Cruise-In will be found on W. Broad Street.

Event organizers will be hosting a variety of music and entertainment including Southbound 77, Broad Street Blues Band, and The Broad Pickups on S. Center St. at the Main Stage, sponsored by DENSO and hosted by WAME Radio. Numerous other performances will happen throughout the day including demonstrations of dance, gymnastics, and martial arts on the Community Stage located on N. Meeting St. (see schedule below).

Kids will be entertained all day long in the Kids’ Zone (on E. Broad St.), which will offer a variety of inflatables including a 20-foot slide, 15-foot slide, bounce house, 40-foot obstacle course, and Kiddie Playland! All rides are professionally staffed. Single tickets will be $1 each and Wristbands will be $10 for unlimited rides throughout the day.

For the adults, the Corks, Taps & Barrels Garden (on N. Center St. and by the main stage on S. Center St.) will feature domestic beer and wine, special cocktails’ and craft beer from our local brewery, Red Buffalo Brewing Co.

West Broad Street will transform into a large parking lot of classic cars (1992 and older) during the 2022 Statesville Pumpkin Fest during the Classic Car Cruise-In. All cars must enter at West Broad Street from Mulberry Street in front of the Mitchell Community College Main Campus. You may enter Mulberry Street from either West Front Street or West End Avenue beginning at 8:30am. You may leave anytime. Pumpkin Fest attracts thousands of spectators each year and we want everyone to arrive safe and leave safe. Hope to see you there! Contact Chuck Goode (704-929-8150) for more information.

Downtown restaurants and stores will also be open throughout the day. Admission to the festival is free, although some of the activities will charge a fee. The event will take place rain or shine.

The Statesville Pumpkin Fest is produced by Downtown Statesville (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by Flow Automotive, DENSO, AlarmSouth, AP Vintage Motors, Falcone Crawl Space and Structural Repair, Food Lion, Home Paramount Pest Control, HomeRun Markets, MBA Roofing, WAME Radio, Wooten Insurance and the City of Statesville.

Main Stage – Hosted by WAME Real Country 92.9 & 550:

12:00 – 1:00 – Southbound 77

1:15- 2:15 pm – Broad Street Blues Bland

2:30 – 4:30 pm – The Broad Pickups

5:30 – 8:30 – On the Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

Community Stage:

10:00 am – Betty’s School of Dance

10:30 am – American Renaissance Cheer Squad

11:00 am – Centre Ballet

11:30 am – Tilley’s Dance Academy

12:00 pm – In His Steps Dance

12:30 pm – Statesville Dance and Performing Arts

1:00 pm – ACROFITNESS

1:30 pm – Phoenix Martial Arts

2:00 pm – Freedom Hope

2:30 pm – Thai Kickboxing Organization-TKO

3:00 pm – Carolina Dogwood Festival