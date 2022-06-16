Morganton, NC – Come dance under the stars on the newly designed Courthouse Square during the inaugural season of performances on the new amphitheater stage. The free TGIF Summer Concerts are held every Friday in May, June, and July (except Friday, July 8th) from 6:00-10:00pm. Food and Beverage vendors will open at 6:00pm and music starts at 7:00pm each Friday.

In addition to great live entertainment on the stage, during the first Friday concert of each month, be sure to join Morganton Motor Club along South Sterling Street for Cruise Ins at the Square.

This year’s lineup is packed with variety and unique performances. Performances have everything from variety bands and celtic rock, to latin, fusion and rock and blues music.

The remaining lineup for the summer is as follows:

6/17 – The Legacy Motown Revue (Motown Tribute)

6/24 – Urban Soil (Americana)

7/1 – Ace Party Band (Variety) + Morganton Motor Club Cruise-in

7/15 – Red Dirt Revelators (Americana)

7/22 – Tony Eltora (Blues, Rock & Jazz)

7/29 – Throwdown Jones (Rock & Roll)

Visit us at: morgantonfest.org/tgif-concert-series/