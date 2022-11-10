Hickory – Teens! It’s Origami time! Learn the history of Origami and how to make your very own folded creations. Transform paper into wishing stars, cranes, and more! All supplies are provided. No registration is required.

This session takes place in the Learning Lab on the second floor of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Learning Lab supports creativity, exploration, connection, and accessibility through hands-on learning.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.