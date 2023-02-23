Hickory – Attention Teens! Join us for Teen Tech Week at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. We will be offering the following classes March 6 – 11.

Touch Sensitive Plants with Arduino – Teens interested in coding are invited to join us in The Learning Lab Monday, March 6th at 5:30 p.m. In this program, you will learn coding basics, how to use Arduino, and touch circuitry! The Arduino will hold the color-changing code for a lightbulb. Connect the Arduino to a plant and watch as touching the leaves changes the color of the lightbulb! A Hickory Public Library card is required to register.

Stop Motion Animation – Saturday, March 11th from 2-4 p.m. Teens interested in film making, join us in The Learning Lab Saturday, March 11th from 2-4 p.m. to make your very own stop motion short. Learn the origins of stop motion animation, the storyboarding process, and how to use the Stop Motion Studio App. Use props and backdrops to bring your imagination to life. A Hickory Public Library card is required to register.

Registration is required. To register or for more information please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Tiny Tech: Coding – Join us in The Learning Lab to learn all about coding! This Tiny Tech takes place on Saturday, March 11th from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Come and learn coding basics in many different formats! Have fun drawing coded routes for the Ozobots to follow, programming Bee-Bots, escaping from a maze by coding commands, and more! This event is for ages 7 and up.

Registration is not required for this event. For more information please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.