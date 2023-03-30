Hickory – Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will present “The Tale of A German Immigrant – From Hitler Youth To American Dream” program on April 14th, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., for a presentation by Rhonda Roederer.

Learn about survival in war-torn Germany told through a child’s eyes. From the Hitler Youth to United States immigrant, to living out the American Dream, Kurt Roderer’s story fills in the WWII history that you didn’t learn in school. His personal account also provides insight into what your German ancestors may have experienced in their day-to-day lives. Explore historical events leading up to the Nazi era and understand the impact of these events on a villager’s mindset. Anyone interested in genealogy is encouraged to attend.

Rhonda has over 30 years of genealogy research expertise and is a full-time professional genealogist and educator. She has presented a wide array of seminars for numerous historical societies, conferences, and even at the world’s largest genealogical conference, RootsTech.

Registration is not required for this event. For more information please call 828-304-0500 or visit us online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. All library programs are free and open to the public.