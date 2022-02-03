Newton, NC – On Saturday, February 5, Catawba County Library System will celebrate the 11th annual Take Your Child to the Library Day with free crafts and activities for children and families.

Launched in Connecticut in 2012, Take Your Child to the Library Day has blossomed into an international celebration with nearly 1,200 participating libraries from 49 states and 5 countries. The brainchild of retired Waterford children’s librarian Nadine Lipman, the event was developed to spotlight libraries as vital community resources that enrich, educate and entertain – and to encourage families everywhere to take their children to their local libraries. Take Your Child to the Library Day is a free, fun, family-friendly event supported by the Connecticut Library Consortium and endorsed by the Association for Library Service to Children (a division of the American Library Association). For more information, visit www.takeyourchildtothelibrary.org.

“Since its inception, Take Your Child to the Library Day activities have been made available to more than 39 million individuals and families across the U.S. and in countries around the globe,” said Jennifer Keohane, Connecticut Library Consortium’s Executive Director. “Taking children to the library helps them develop a love of reading and learning, but the benefits don’t end there. Choosing and checking out their own materials helps children learn independence, sharing, and responsibility. Library books and technology open up access to the world and fuel children’s curiosity and passions. And library programs provide myriad opportunities for learning, discovering, making friends, and having fun! If you want your children to become thoughtful, engaged citizens, start by bringing them to the library – on Take Your Child to the Library Day or any day.”

Special crafts are being planned at each branch and families can join in on the fun during the normal operating hours of:

9 am – 6 pm

Main Library in Newton

Sherrills Ford-Terrell Branch Library

St. Stephens Branch Library

9 am – 2 pm

Claremont Branch Library

Conover Branch Library

Maiden Branch Library

Southwest Branch Library

We hope you’ll join us in celebrating Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, February 5th, and discover all there is to love about your library!

For more information about the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828.465.8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit https://www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.