Newton, NC – The Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk is a community event designed to raise awareness and much needed funding for hunger initiatives at the two nonprofits benefiting from the event, The Corner Table, Inc. and Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, (ECCCM) Inc. Our common purpose in hosting the event is to help those locally who suffer from hunger. Families experiencing food insecurity often share that they pay for rent, housing, transportation and medicine and then use whatever is left for food. For many families, there simply is not enough money left over after all their other bills are paid. This is where the benefiting nonprofits step in to assist our community by providing meals, backpacks for kids and food pickups.

Walkers of all ages and athletic abilities are invited to participate in the walk as individuals or together as families, groups or teams. Each participant solicits sponsorship (donations) from friends and associates prior to the event. Fundraising is not required, but it is the most crucial part of this event! It is the donations raised by the participants that support programs which feed hungry people in our community year-round. That is why it is so important to ask everyone you know to support your participation in this event by making a donation.

Participants who collect at least $25 will receive a t-shirt as long as supplies last, BUT if you register online by the registration deadline and enter your t-shirt size, a t-shirt will be “reserved” for you. T-shirt requests/sizes MUST be received by Thursday, September 22 to guarantee your size. T-shirts can be picked up by a team representative at ECCCM on Wednesday, October 12 or Thursday, October 13 between the hours of 8:30am – 4:30pm. T-shirts not picked up on these days will be available at the event.

Registration and the event will begin at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheater in downtown Newton (across from the 1924 Courthouse.) Check-in will open at 2pm with an opening ceremony (awards and warm-up activities) beginning at 2:45pm. Awards will be given for the largest team, the top team fundraiser, and the top individual fundraiser. The walk will start at 3pm. This year there will be the original 5K (3.1 mile) route and a 1-mile route. Both routes are on sidewalks in downtown Newton. Children and family pets are welcome to walk with you! Once you finish the walk, there will be ice cream for you to enjoy while you visit with other walkers.

Additional information please visit ecchungerwalk.com.